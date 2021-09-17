Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VLEEY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valeo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Valeo stock opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.03. Valeo has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $20.55.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

