Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) PT Raised to $174.00 at B. Riley

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.25% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.78.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $157.82 on Wednesday. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $40.12 and a fifty-two week high of $159.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Crocs will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,637 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,206 shares of company stock worth $2,952,903. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 16.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 9.0% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

