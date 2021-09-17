Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $52.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Herbalife Nutrition traded as low as $42.50 and last traded at $42.78, with a volume of 9996353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.24.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HLF. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $415,666 in the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,547 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,932,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,284,000 after purchasing an additional 437,750 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,084,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,118,000 after purchasing an additional 979,536 shares during the period. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 2,965,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,348,000 after purchasing an additional 45,085 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

About Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

