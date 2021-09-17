The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Cut to $800.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $990.00 to $800.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SAM. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $804.00 to $530.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $850.00 to $775.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,281.00 to $965.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Boston Beer has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $834.31.

NYSE:SAM opened at $527.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $682.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $958.74. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $510.25 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total transaction of $2,400,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,526,025 in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in The Boston Beer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in The Boston Beer by 247.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 24,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,271 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Boston Beer by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,359,000 after purchasing an additional 46,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

