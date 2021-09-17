Royal Bank of Canada Increases Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Price Target to C$70.00

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EGHSF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. CIBC restated a buy rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems in a report on Friday, September 10th.

OTCMKTS:EGHSF opened at $47.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.88. Enghouse Systems has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $57.38.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

