East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT Raised to $90.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EWBC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point raised shares of East West Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of East West Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.30.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $73.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

