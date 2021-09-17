Newmont’s (NGT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Newmont (TSE:NGT) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$75.69 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$104.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$89.96.

TSE:NGT opened at C$70.32 on Monday. Newmont has a 12 month low of C$68.76 and a 12 month high of C$90.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$74.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$78.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.49.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.77 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.682 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.55%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

