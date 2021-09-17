Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for European Wax Center Inc Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of European Wax Center in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for European Wax Center’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EWCZ. Truist Securities began coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $29.14 on Thursday. European Wax Center has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $29.99.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

