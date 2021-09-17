Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,394,100 shares, a decrease of 78.8% from the August 15th total of 15,994,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 575.3 days.

Xinyi Solar stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90. Xinyi Solar has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $3.88.

Get Xinyi Solar alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xinyi Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales of Solar Glass; Solar Farm Business; and Engineering, Procurement and Construction Services.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.