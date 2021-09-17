SVB Leerink Weighs in on Bio-Techne Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Bio-Techne in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $8.32 for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock.

TECH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.91.

TECH stock opened at $529.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $484.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 152.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $532.94.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.00 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 61.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 202.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 15.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 6,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.94, for a total value of $3,503,797.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total transaction of $4,789,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,947 shares of company stock worth $24,836,635. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.34%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

