zooplus AG (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) Short Interest Update

zooplus AG (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, an increase of 166.2% from the August 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 250.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLPSF opened at $566.00 on Friday. zooplus has a one year low of $162.00 and a one year high of $568.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.04.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZLPSF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on zooplus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of zooplus in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

