Short Interest in Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Drops By 47.2%

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the August 15th total of 232,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 307.5 days.

WIPKF stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. Winpak has a 52-week low of $29.24 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.14.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WIPKF shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Winpak from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$29.27 price objective (down from C$42.00) on shares of Winpak in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

