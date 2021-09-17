JD Sports Fashion’s (JDSPY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JDSPY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:JDSPY opened at $16.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $16.16.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

