$14.29 Million in Sales Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to announce $14.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $18.36 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 296.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $47.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.10 million to $54.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $131.76 million, with estimates ranging from $93.80 million to $188.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 398.34% and a negative return on equity of 107.25%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVEO. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Bailey bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 776,200 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,830,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $6.62 on Friday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $18.24. The company has a market cap of $227.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average is $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

