The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 118.33 ($1.55).

Shares of LON:RTN opened at GBX 105.40 ($1.38) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £806.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 118.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 121.42. The Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of GBX 36.39 ($0.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 140 ($1.83).

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

