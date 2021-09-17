The Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Raised to $39.00

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Kroger has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.28.

The Kroger stock opened at $40.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The Kroger has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average of $39.06.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,853 shares of company stock worth $1,425,183 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Kroger by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,544,000 after buying an additional 2,005,835 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in The Kroger by 21.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,094,000 after buying an additional 10,727,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Kroger by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,422,000 after buying an additional 982,937 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in The Kroger by 3.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,731,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,296,000 after buying an additional 557,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Kroger by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,427,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,065,000 after buying an additional 269,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

