Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.64 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a sector perform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.99.

NYSE LBRT opened at $11.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.33. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 3.09.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $86,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $434,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,600. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

