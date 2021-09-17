Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Earns Buy Rating from Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $375.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZM. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $399.75.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of ZM opened at $278.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $343.87 and a 200 day moving average of $339.57. The company has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a PE ratio of 84.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $273.20 and a 52-week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.14, for a total value of $5,939,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.53, for a total value of $30,241,055.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,931 shares of company stock valued at $73,638,203 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.