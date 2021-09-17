JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims ITM Power (LON:ITM) Target Price to GBX 500

ITM Power (LON:ITM) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ITM. Berenberg Bank downgraded ITM Power to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research report on Monday. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITM Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 526.67 ($6.88).

Shares of ITM Power stock opened at GBX 395 ($5.16) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -71.82. ITM Power has a 52 week low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 432.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 431.16. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

