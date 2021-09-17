Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will report sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.17 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton reported sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year sales of $8.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $8.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $9.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $80.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $74.32 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

