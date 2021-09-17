Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $10.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Theravance Biopharma traded as low as $7.98 and last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 1342462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth $117,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth $196,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

