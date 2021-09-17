Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €101.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €101.00 ($118.82) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.40 ($88.71) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brenntag presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €85.12 ($100.14).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €84.82 ($99.79) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €84.70 and a 200 day moving average price of €78.06. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

