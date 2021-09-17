Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €101.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €101.00 ($118.82) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.40 ($88.71) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brenntag presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €85.12 ($100.14).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €84.82 ($99.79) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €84.70 and a 200 day moving average price of €78.06. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.