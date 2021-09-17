Evercore ISI Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,700.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus restated a buy rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,151.30.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,488.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,450.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3,336.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

