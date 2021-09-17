Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST)

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities cut Absolute Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of ABST opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $575.68 million, a PE ratio of 145.02 and a beta of 0.86. Absolute Software has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Absolute Software will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABST. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Absolute Software by 458.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 127.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 38.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 10.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

