Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ALBO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albireo Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.46. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $43.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.37.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,468.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after acquiring an additional 64,607 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at $2,225,000. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 144.0% in the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 103,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 60,883 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 1,669.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 57,679 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 553.1% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 41,775 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

