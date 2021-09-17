Head to Head Analysis: Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) and Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) and Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Galileo Acquisition and Daktronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galileo Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A Daktronics $482.03 million 0.51 $10.93 million N/A N/A

Daktronics has higher revenue and earnings than Galileo Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.2% of Galileo Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Daktronics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Daktronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Galileo Acquisition and Daktronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galileo Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Daktronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Galileo Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Galileo Acquisition’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Galileo Acquisition is more favorable than Daktronics.

Profitability

This table compares Galileo Acquisition and Daktronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galileo Acquisition N/A -3,653.35% -9.17% Daktronics 1.48% 3.69% 1.89%

Risk & Volatility

Galileo Acquisition has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daktronics has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Daktronics beats Galileo Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galileo Acquisition

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors. Galileo Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc. engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The Commercial segment sells video, display systems, digital billboards, Galaxy, and Fuelight product lines to resellers, out-of-home companies, national retailers, quick-serve restaurants, casinos, shopping centers, cruise ships, commercial building owners, and petroleum retailers. The Live Events segment provides scoring and video display systems to college and professional sports facilities and convention centers; and sales of mobile display technology to video rental organizations and other live events type venues. The High School Park and Recreation segment engages in the sale of scoring systems, Galaxy displays, and video display systems to primary and secondary education facilities. The Transportation segment consists of sales of Vanguard and Galaxy product lines to governmental transportation departments, airlines, and other transportation

