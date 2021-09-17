Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Given “Buy” Rating at HSBC

HSBC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. HSBC currently has a $9.90 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Team17 Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.90.

OTCMKTS TSVNF opened at $10.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55. Team17 Group has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

