Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FUPBY. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.

FUPBY opened at $12.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $14.92.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

