Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ENB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB opened at $40.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,080,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,525,737,000 after acquiring an additional 427,996 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,045,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $763,342,000 after buying an additional 370,033 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 23.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $750,111,000 after buying an additional 3,516,502 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 34.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,560,000 after buying an additional 4,691,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 22.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,520,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $724,068,000 after buying an additional 3,270,131 shares during the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.