William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Dynavax Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, September 14th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26.

DVAX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $14.44 on Thursday. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.04 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $32,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,408,268 shares of company stock valued at $58,580,545 over the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 433,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

