Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) to Buy

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Standard Chartered PLC operates as a banking group principally in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The bank provides consumer and wholesale banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporate, and institutional customers. Services offered by Standard Chartered include: loans and savings accounts, demand drafts, foreign exchange services, credit cards, insurance and investment advisory services. It also provides private and priority banking; international banking; cash management; trade finance and working capital as well as Internet banking services. Standard Chartered PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SCBFF. Credit Suisse Group raised Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of SCBFF opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

