Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a report on Friday, August 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Celyad Oncology stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. Celyad Oncology has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $67.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Celyad Oncology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Celyad Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

