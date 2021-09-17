Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Up to $28.86

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.86, but opened at $29.96. Matador Resources shares last traded at $30.46, with a volume of 4,825 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTDR. Truist boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 4.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,107,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $3,764,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $424,347,000 after purchasing an additional 640,805 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

