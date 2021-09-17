$868.62 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will report sales of $868.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $892.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $848.29 million. Texas Roadhouse reported sales of $631.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year sales of $3.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $898.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.34 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.70.

TXRH stock opened at $91.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $59.45 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.30 and its 200 day moving average is $95.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 355.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $897,920,000 after purchasing an additional 932,718 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,436,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $619,152,000 after purchasing an additional 171,315 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $316,687,000 after acquiring an additional 662,658 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,277,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,105,000 after acquiring an additional 480,603 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,749,000 after acquiring an additional 66,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

