iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.49

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.49 and last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 28373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 536.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 611,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 515,537 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 63,754 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $819,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

