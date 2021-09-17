Uniti Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 35,211 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,120% compared to the typical volume of 1,586 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 638.50 and a beta of 0.92. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $13.45.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

