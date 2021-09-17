Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Short Interest Down 42.2% in August

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the August 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 878,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ TIRX opened at $4.05 on Friday. Tian Ruixiang has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $103.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tian Ruixiang stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.14% of Tian Ruixiang at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

