ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,270.00

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and last traded at GBX 1,194 ($15.60), with a volume of 48464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,198 ($15.65).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,124.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,080.12. The stock has a market cap of £811.24 million and a P/E ratio of 4.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. ICG Enterprise Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.09%.

In related news, insider Gerhard Fusenig acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($13.72) per share, with a total value of £21,000 ($27,436.63).

ICG Enterprise Trust Company Profile

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

