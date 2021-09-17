Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) to Hold

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in researches, develops, manufactures and markets vaccines and plasma protein biotherapies to treat and prevent human medical conditions. The company’s operating segments consists of CSL Behring and bioCSL. CSL Behring segment provides plasma-derived and recombinant products, and operates plasma collection networks through CSL Plasma. bioCSL segment manufactures, sells and distributes vaccines, antivenoms and other pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia and New Zealand; as well as also manufactures and markets in vitro diagnostic products through Immunohaematology. It operates primarily in Germany, Switzerland and the United States. CSL Ltd. is headquartered in Parkville, Australia. “

CSLLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. lowered shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Macquarie lowered shares of CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CSL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

OTCMKTS CSLLY opened at $112.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $102.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 0.58. CSL has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $117.98.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

