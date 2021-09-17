Zacks Investment Research Upgrades E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) to “Buy”

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Get E.On alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of EONGY stock opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. E.On has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that E.On will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About E.On

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on E.On (EONGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.