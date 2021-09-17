Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

FSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

NYSE FSM opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.87.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

