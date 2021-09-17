Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.38.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE ORCL opened at $87.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market cap of $238.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,500 shares of company stock worth $17,808,800 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $364,127,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 375.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $345,365,000 after buying an additional 3,504,629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 17,204.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,422,000 after buying an additional 1,735,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Oracle by 39,163.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $121,640,000 after buying an additional 1,558,710 shares in the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.