Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) to Sell

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “

IBRX opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. ImmunityBio has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that ImmunityBio will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 43,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $439,187.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,175 shares of company stock valued at $688,734. Corporate insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ImmunityBio by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,560,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ImmunityBio by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ImmunityBio by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,048 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 121.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,987,000 after acquiring an additional 805,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 179.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,348,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 866,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

