Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $65.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RVLV. Cowen boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, August 30th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.33.

NYSE RVLV opened at $67.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.98. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.62. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $74.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 83,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $5,176,978.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,496.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 77,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $5,101,849.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,021.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,686,547 shares of company stock valued at $108,555,903 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,367,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,828,000 after purchasing an additional 398,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 23.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,960,000 after acquiring an additional 683,374 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 229.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,927,000 after buying an additional 1,848,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 255.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,154,000 after buying an additional 1,733,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,374,000 after buying an additional 94,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

