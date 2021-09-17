Analysts Set Expectations for NuVasive, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NuVasive in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NUVA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.54.

NuVasive stock opened at $58.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.30. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,940.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $294.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.17 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 251.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,418,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,027,000 after buying an additional 1,014,816 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth about $61,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth about $47,459,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,408,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,228,000.

In other NuVasive news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

