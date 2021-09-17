Comparing Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) & Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) and Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and Frontier Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación
|0
|1
|7
|0
|2.88
|Frontier Group
|0
|2
|9
|0
|2.82
Profitability
This table compares Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and Frontier Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación
|-0.66%
|161.46%
|1.60%
|Frontier Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and Frontier Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación
|$1.11 billion
|2.09
|-$215.24 million
|($0.87)
|-24.71
|Frontier Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Frontier Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
52.6% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Frontier Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación beats Frontier Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.
About Frontier Group
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
