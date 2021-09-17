Comparing Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) & Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) and Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and Frontier Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación 0 1 7 0 2.88 Frontier Group 0 2 9 0 2.82

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has a consensus target price of $25.81, suggesting a potential upside of 20.07%. Frontier Group has a consensus target price of $22.46, suggesting a potential upside of 51.35%. Given Frontier Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Profitability

This table compares Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and Frontier Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación -0.66% 161.46% 1.60% Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and Frontier Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación $1.11 billion 2.09 -$215.24 million ($0.87) -24.71 Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Frontier Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.6% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Frontier Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación beats Frontier Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.