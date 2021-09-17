Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 710 ($9.28) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 21.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SMS. Libertas Partners boosted their target price on Smart Metering Systems from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 878 ($11.47) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 898.20 ($11.74).

Shares of LON SMS opened at GBX 900 ($11.76) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.28. Smart Metering Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,038 ($13.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 919.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 858.75.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

