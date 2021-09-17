HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) vs. First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Head to Head Contrast

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) and First Advantage (NYSE:FA) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HealthEquity and First Advantage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthEquity $733.57 million 7.04 $8.83 million $1.22 50.68 First Advantage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HealthEquity has higher revenue and earnings than First Advantage.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for HealthEquity and First Advantage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthEquity 0 3 7 1 2.82 First Advantage 0 0 8 0 3.00

HealthEquity currently has a consensus price target of $87.40, indicating a potential upside of 41.36%. First Advantage has a consensus price target of $24.64, indicating a potential upside of 2.17%. Given HealthEquity’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than First Advantage.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.2% of First Advantage shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of HealthEquity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HealthEquity and First Advantage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthEquity 0.10% 5.25% 2.90% First Advantage N/A N/A N/A

Summary

HealthEquity beats First Advantage on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc. provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products. It also post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

