$148.04 Million in Sales Expected for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) will announce $148.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $145.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.20 million. Cogent Communications posted sales of $142.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year sales of $592.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $588.56 million to $594.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $626.96 million, with estimates ranging from $614.94 million to $641.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

CCOI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $66,191.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $177,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,040. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,688,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,930,000 after buying an additional 202,323 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,774,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,088,000 after buying an additional 27,422 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,714,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,851,000 after buying an additional 165,992 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 14.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,797,000 after purchasing an additional 189,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,399,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,602,000 after purchasing an additional 29,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

CCOI opened at $71.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.69 and its 200-day moving average is $72.65. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 650.15 and a beta of 0.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.68%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

