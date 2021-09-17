Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) PT Raised to GBX 950

Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 950 ($12.41) in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

OOUT has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocean Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocean Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

OOUT opened at GBX 9.08 ($0.12) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53. Ocean Outdoor has a 52-week low of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 10 ($0.13). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8.28. The company has a market cap of £4.89 million and a P/E ratio of -1.96.

Ocean Outdoor Limited provides digital out-of-home advertising services in Denmark, Finland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It creates broadcast and online content for entertaining and influential brand experiences for national audiences. The company was formerly known as Ocelot Partners Limited and changed its name to Ocean Outdoor Limited in March 2018.

